I saw a table at a farmer's market the other day swaying under the weight of a mountain of summer squash. Squash that looked like it wanted to avalanche its way into my arms.
I succumbed, grabbed a bunch and made my way home. I ended up using a couple that served us well throughout the week. It's summer's end, and we've had so many delicious tomatoes, squash, asparagus and zucchini.
August is the time where I begin my usual journey into regret about all the fresh produce I didn't really make use of or indulge. I love green beans, and it seemed every time I'd journey to the market, I was too late for my mess of beans due to a sell out.
Even though I become a little melancholy this time of year, I am very excited about the crop of tomatoes that begin to flood the market. It's time to can for the winter.
While I was aimlessly spying all the fresh foods, I spotted a perfect little square of feta cheese, and I knew immediately the dish I was having for the evening's sunset I managed to make time for. We checked out the beautiful beams of sun piercing lacy stretched clouds in the sky as we noshed on toasted pieces of bread smothered in warm cheese topped with thyme and honey. The pink and golden sky entertained us saying, "Until tomorrow, goodnight."
I live to steal moments like this. It washes the world and its concerns away, and this elegant snack applauded the scene. You should try this dish. Golden pan fried feta is impressive, delicious and simple.
PAN-SEARED FETA
1 square of feta cheese
1 egg
1 cup panko crumbs
Fresh thyme
2 T. Honey
1 lime zested
2 T. Olive oil
Crackers or bread.
In a bowl beat the egg. Dredge the feta cheese covering each side. Now dredge the egg covered cheese in a bowl of the panko crumbs. In a hot pan drizzle with the oil and add the zest. Saute for one minute then add the cheese. Sear on each side for a few minutes each until it's golden brown.
Top with honey and thyme. Serve with crackers or bread.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at www.10-minutemeals.com.