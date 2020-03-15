How many times in your life have you said the words, “this week,” to no one in particular but out loud where the wind can carry the sentiment to wherever lost words without answers go? When those exact words stretch a little to include, “this month,” or “this year,” I begin to repeat more promising words and exchange the persuasion of wonder to ones of faith.
Though the world is scrambling about gathering and stockpiling to prepare for how this virus is going to effect us, I am standing still amid the chaos repeating what my son has ingrained in our little family, “This is our year, mommy!”
March is definitely living up to its infamous nickname, “March Madness.” But I cast down that thought with the simple routine of usual while I pilfer through my cupboard. I have a meal to make and the only idea I could muster through all the chaos around me, and wow, it’s chaotic, was a can of black beans and pasta.
Did you go to the super market, this week? It was an uncontrolled mess of turbid survival at its most unique best. I wasn’t going to step foot into that scene for anything, even food. An opportunity to create within my own collection of canned foods, is always exciting and this is when preparedness of staples meet, converse, mingle with opportunity and surprises the southern bell out of me.
Pasta fagioli is not a new dish but it’s an Italian soup with beans. So I’m not the first to include a bean protein in the mess of pasta. In this dish I’ve just prepared the bean a little different and eliminated the broth. It’s a wonderful, tangy and hearty solution to working within the foods contained in your pantry and avoiding the crowded and packed supermarkets. This was a very bright and delicious meal, one I’ll be eating more of during the summer.
1 can of black beans
1 can of chick peas (drained)
3 cloves of garlic
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
1/8 cup apple cider vinegar
2 T. Olive oil
1 lemon for squeezing
1 cup cooked pasta
Fresh basil
In a food processor include the black beans, chick peas, garlic, parmesan cheese. Pulse to mix well. Add in the vinegar and olive oil. Mix well. Scoop this over a pile of pasta and squeeze lemon over this arrangement. Top with fresh basil. Serve.