Entering a new season and here we are, back to school. I don’t miss those days.
My children are grown. But I still remember the angst the boys and I experienced saying goodbye to the carefree days where waking up to no agendas and catching smiles while passing through the hallway was the extent of our existence. I missed their presence and always hated seeing them dragging themselves back to school.
This year, though, school might be a welcomed event to many, maybe even me. The lingering cloud of the pandemic that still hovers enables me to look at everything quite differently. School being in session is a welcomed sense of normalcy we all longingly expect. These past two crazy years, I think we’d all agree the value of our favorite corners of the world increased a great deal in our minds and memories since COVID-19 hit.
I know I have never begun mourning the loss of a season more than I am right now, and the season isn’t even gone yet. I admit, this summer’s activities have made me forget my concerns and I am slightly dreading the colder months more than usual. Though I am anchored in those thoughts as I enter the changing time, I may kick and scream only a little with a resounding, “Booooooooo!”
Sometimes I hate that I love food so much, and this recipe right here will change or at least sooth my mood like nothing else. I don’t like when anything has that much power over me. It just does — and for now, it’s OK, because it’s so beautifully delicious.
Peaches are hitting the stands in droves. I knew immediately what I wanted to make with them. A little old man sitting out beside the road handed me this bag and said, “Now, go make something wonderful for your family.” So I did.
Peach Fritters
3 peaches, peeled, seeded and diced
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/3 cup milk
2 eggs
Canola or vegetable oil
Glaze
2 cups powdered sugar
1/4 cup milk
1/2 tsp. Vanilla
Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl. Make a well in the center and add 1/3 cup milk and eggs. Stir to combine. Fold in the peaches.
Heat 1 1/2 inches of oil in a heavy skillet or deep fryer to 375 degrees. Drop about 1/4 cup of batter per fritter in hot oil, spreading it out as you drop it. Cook each side until golden brown. Approximately 2 minutes per side. Allow to drain on paper towels.
Whisk the glaze mixture and dunk each fritter coating both sides. Place on a wire rack drip and air dry. Serve warm.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.