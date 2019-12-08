Let the festivities begin. Here we are getting very close to the big holiday, and I haven’t yet purchased one gift. I’m still reveling in the aftermath of Thanksgiving, and already I’m thinking of foods to make as we approach Christmas.
There will be parties to attend and a few family members and friends we will entertain. With that, I need a few recipes for guests.
If I’m auditioning contenders, there are a few must-haves. One, it must be easy. Two, it must be delicious. Three, it must have fresh herbs. Finally, it must be the kind of humble, economical dish that feels good at a time of year when we need to shell out for so many extra things. That sums it up for me.
This dish has fulfilled all my requirements. If you’re looking for a quick-fix appetizer, consider potatoes. They can be made in bulk and serve many. It’s different. And in a December that is filled to the gills with buttery cookies, decadent cheese plates, stiff drinks and rich roasts, they might even be a little island of moderation. With a few fancy sticks to tether the vegetables and cheese ball, it’s a cute little addition to your holiday dining. We passed these out at the cafe and everyone loved them.
Potato Basil Skewers
Red potatoes, cut in chunks
Fresh basil
Mozzarella balls
Sliced tomatoes
Fancy toothpicks
1 T. oil
Garlic and onion powder to season the potatoes
Italian dressing
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. On a baking sheet, toss the potatoes in the oil and sprinkle with onion and garlic powder. Roast for 25 minutes. Assemble the toothpicks with potato, tomato, basil, cheese and potato. Repeat until you use up the ingredients. Serve with an Italian dressing slathered all over.