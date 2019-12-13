It won’t be long before we are sifting through the holiday invites, too-many-to-mention gift lists and recipes for the family gatherings we are obligated to attend. Many of you are probably doing that as I write this.
The weekends are going fast and the end of the year is approaching. All of this leads to the winter months, where soup season will be in full effect. I am about to take my rightful throne and announce my new title, “Soup Queen.” I have always loved the soulful embodiment of flavors soup has to offer. And for this I have worked years at improving and updating my methods of making a good soup.
It’s a myth that soup must slowly simmer for long periods of time to be at its full potential. I compare the success of making an unforgettable pot of soup to growing a garden. If you get the soil right, your plants will be prolific and produce a bounty of fruit. If you get the stock right, your soup will live on through the legacy of your family. Getting the stock right really doesn’t take all day. But it does take some rendered fat if you’re working with a protein-based broth. A mix of spices and salt will provide the essence every good soup should contain.
This is a potato gnocchi soup made with a pork sausage broth. There are bits of sausage in the soup, which I have inconspicuously hidden because sausage only looks mildly appealing in the photography world. As someone I know once put it, “It looks like wet dog food.”
Hey dude — it’s delicious, nonetheless.
Pork of any kind makes a wonderful broth and when you add a pasta or in this case, gnocchi. it only heightens the flavors and gives it a hearty texture. Because I’m into making quick meals, I bought the gnocchi already prepared and it can be found in the pasta section at your local supermarket. I added a few fresh spices and vegetables. This meal was quick and delicious and will find its way on my dinner table frequently when the temperatures begin to drop.
Potato Gnocci Soup
1/2 lb. sausage
1 cup sliced carrots
1/2 onion, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
2 bay leaves
1 box chicken broth
1 cup water
Salt and pepper to taste
1 box potato gnocchi
Fresh chives
Shaved Parmesan
Fill a medium-size pan with water. Bring to boil and cook the gnocchi according to the package.
Drain and set aside. In a stock pot, place the sausage and break up the sausage as you cook it with the all the vegetables. Saute for a few minutes, then add in the chicken stock and water.
Allow to boil for 20 minutes. Add in salt and pepper to taste. Add in the gnocchi. Top with fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese for garnish.