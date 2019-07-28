My grandmother was a wonderful cook. When she visited I was always standing near her to feast at the table of knowledge while I waited for the crumbs of wisdom to fall.
She was a wealth of living and even at my young age I instinctively knew there was always something to learn from her. She made some of the best and most unusual meals that I can still remember to this day.
My brothers went out to hunt squirrel one day. As they were walking down the hill, she'd yell in her aged, creaky voice, "Save the head, I can use it when I make the gravy."
She was different but not strange, mostly refined by hardships we don't understand today. She was a little girl when convenience was defined by the amount of muscle needed in everyday tasks, being resourceful was a way of life and having running water inside your home was a treat a new wife would dream of having. I didn't understand her world, but I wanted to.
Squirrel gravy over biscuits was so delicious I forgot there were unsavory parts of the animal used. Feeding her family was more than likely the most important task of each day.
This dish was something she would make us in the summer when she visited. I assume some of the meals she invented were mostly born out of necessity since running to the store wasn't something she did very often. Using what she had, most likely from her garden, was how an afternoon lunch might've happened back in the day. Potato pasta was simple. Fried potatoes, pasta and fresh tomatoes. I added the basil and sun-dried tomatoes.
I love making meals my grandma would make when I was little. I wouldn't doubt there's also some nostalgia tangled up in my love affair with the past, the spell of childhood delights reawakened when I'm throwing together the same ingredients I had on hand that she did when she was younger.
POTATO PASTA
3 potatoes sliced
1 heirloom tomato sliced
1/2 lb. cooked pasta
2 T. Oil
Fresh basil
1 jar sun dried tomatoes
Parmesan cheese
Fry the potatoes in the oil until golden brown. Mix in the pasta, and sun-dried tomatoes. Arrange the sliced heirloom tomatoes. Top with parmesan and fresh basil.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at www.10-minutemeals.com.