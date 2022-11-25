The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

thumbnail_IMG_0088.jpg
Buy Now

Prosciutto and Grilled Pears is the simple recipe you need to impress your guests.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

I’m always thinking of the easiest, most-luxurious appetizers that I can present quickly when a friend drops by or I’m having a small, intimate gathering with people I love.

When the lights are down low, the music playing softly and the feel of the evening is quiet and peaceful, a well-thought-out accompaniment of food changes everything.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you