Puttanesca Calabrese is worth a once-in-a-while indulgence.

 Janet McCormick | HD Media

It’s March, ya’ll. I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that fewer than 10% of you are gnawing on a carrot right now. If you, like most of us, because we’re human, have abandoned lofty resolutions of losing a lot of weight or like me, just cutting back, then by all means, splurge with me on this dish.

It’s a combination of fresh puttanesca with kielbasa — or you can go with a more fat-friendly smoked turkey kielbasa. I throw in cut up zucchini squash and sweet peppers that I’ve lightly seared. And then, yes, the pasta.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

