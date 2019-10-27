The spirit of our mommas are baked in the sweetness of a recipe passed down from each generation.
The holidays are approaching and it’s about this time of year I pull out my recipes, gather the ones I plan to resurrect and reuse while I marvel over the hand-written words scribbled on yellowed and crinkled pieces of paper my mother, no doubt, wrote when she was a young mother.
It feels like an audition of sorts and I always find it hard to narrow it down to these favorite categories: It’s tradition, The Must haves and The New contenders. Doesn’t everyone do this? Apple pie could fall under the “It’s tradition or Must have,” category. It’s an all American favorite.
I wasn’t sure what would make it to my dinner table this year until a woman, Maggie Topping, visited my restaurant a few weeks ago and told me how easy making an apple pie for the holidays can be. She cut, cored and placed all the ingredients in a plastic storage bag and froze it. If simple and cutting out long arduous steps are in your sights for planning the perfect holiday dinner, this would definitely save some time and be a game-changer on such an important day. Then it hit me. This method of preservation in the fall when the apples are just beginning to trickle in would be suitable any day of the week.
Imagine how super quick pie making would be when you pull out fresh picked apples, with all the ingredients to make a pie ready to place in pie shell. Any holiday preparation can be cut drastically with this portion of pie making completed. I put away five bags of sliced, peeled and cored apples. Thrilled to have this new idea for my cooking endeavors, I noticed she was eating lunch with her grown daughter as she was telling me how she preserved apples for future pies. The spirit of a beautiful mother blessing us all with her love of baking. I always remember this when I bake an apple pie.
Apple Crumble Pie
7 cups apples (any sweet apple) peeled, cored and sliced 1/4 inch thick
1 T. Lemon juice
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup all purpose flour
1 tsp. Cinnamon
1/4 tsp. Nutmeg
1 pie crust (homemade or prepared store bought)
Crumble topping:
12 T. Butter grated
2/3 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
Mix this until balls form.
In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients then place in a bag, label with the date, and freeze.
Remove this to thaw a few hours before you assemble your pie. Line a pie dish with the pie crust, pour the contents of the bag in the dish and either cover with the other pie crust or cover with the brown sugar crumble.
Bake for 15 minutes at 450. Reduce heat to 350 and bake for 40 minutes covered with foil.
Allow to cool. Serve.