Soup is the embodiment of soul-cleansing warmth. When the world is knocking on your door and you’re indisposed or improperly dressed — and by your own account, unable to open the door of protection guarding you from the muck and mire — soup is the soft, cozy blanket that warms the shock of unwelcomed chaos.
While this may be a tad dramatic, there is truth in this depiction; most everyone has felt and experienced the liquid warmth reaching your soul at one point in your life.
I am facing this day with this soup, and everything is better than OK.
And because no one ever says no to a good, hot, steamy bowl of soup, I sent this over to my parents.
Better than cake and soul satisfying to boot.
Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo Soup
3 Tablespoons butter
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 lb. peeled and deveined shrimp
5 chicken tenderloins
1 onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
2 bay leaves
3 Tablespoons sriracha sauce
Fresh thyme
1 cup cooked rice
1 quart chicken stock
In a sauce pan, melt the butter.
Stir in the floor and make a rue, browning it and stirring it until it’s darker than golden.
Add in the chicken stock and the rest of the ingredients. Boil until the chicken and shrimp are cooked through.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
