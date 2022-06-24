While healthy salads may not be the consummate MVP for summer picnics and outdoor gatherings, they’re definitely the summer vacation-ready food choice for body-conscious individuals.
Though it’s widely considered the face of health and fitness, salads do not have to be boring. In fact, I would venture to say the word “alluring” comes to mind when I begin fantasizing about the deliciousness of the leafy green leaves and fresh-from-the-garden vegetables, especially when I begin thinking about the dressing that it’s all laid to rest in.
I’m no stranger to the makings of a good salad. Since the ingredients are clearly negotiable, I am not fenced in with the usual crispy lettuce. And oh, do I love that notion. So for this healthy meal I’ve created, I opted for a hearty and somewhat stout collard greens. And with that super green leaf, I’ve added quinoa, goat cheese and a killer vinaigrette. Any protein can be added to this, which will only make it more fabulous. See? Look how flexible this has become. If you’re like me, raiding the vegetable bin is not only a great method in using the vegetables but it something all bodies wear well.
The world’s greatest meal just became greater with these ingredients.
Quinoa and collard greens salad
1 mango diced
1 cup quinoa cooked according to the package
1 avocado sliced
A mess of shredded collard greens
A few strawberries sliced
1/4 cup Craisins
1/4 cup chunks of goat cheese
1/2 red onion sliced thin
Dressing
1/2 cup strawberries smashed
1/8 cup vinegar
1/4 cup oil
Mix the vinegar and the strawberries together. Whisk. Add in the oil while whisking slowly.
Pour this over the salad and enjoy!
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
