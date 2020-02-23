A couple summers ago, I experienced a relationship fiasco and had to get reacquainted with myself, alone. It was a lonely time in my life but a chapter I won’t ever forget.
I sat on the bed, defeated, rejected and wondering where all my “why’s” would lead me. I needed a break from logistics and figuring out the next step. Pushing back the noise that urged me to play back every memory I had, always with someone else, I really felt lost for a few months.
Then suddenly I had a thought: “I’m going on a date with myself,” I announced to the empty room.
I decided a picnic overlooking a beautiful lake seemed simple and a huge, small step. Allowing myself that afternoon to relax and gaze at the rippling water, singing birds and sounds that were anything but lonely was the perfect remedy.
I made a beautiful lunch very similar to this. It was light and absent of anything that would elicit guilt from stuffing my feelings. I made it beautiful because I deserved to be impressed even if it was only me that would appreciate it. Radicchio lettuce has a slightly bitter taste, so pairing it with a delicious chicken salad stuffed with cheese is my new favorite low-carb, light meal.
From time to time, I still go on dates by myself. It’s indulgent and almost an inward reward that silently says, “I’m enough.” The beautiful food I made just for me says, “I’m special.”
I’ve learned a lot from that time, and I draw from it each time I feel the wind blowing in a different direction than I expected. People you love come and go, but you will always be with yourself. I realized I should know who I am, what I love, and trust I will be OK, and being alone is OK.
Radicchio Chicken Cheese Cups
2 cups cooked chicken
1/2 cup cheddar cheese
1/2 cup olive oil mayonnaise
Juice of 1 lime
2 T. chopped cilantro
1/2 T. Sriracha sauce
2 T. chopped red onion
2 T. chopped bell pepper
1 sliced avocado
1 head of radicchio lettuce with the leaves pulled
In a bowl, combine all the ingredients. Scoop out onto each lettuce cup. Serve with avocado slices.