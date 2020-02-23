Radicchio Chicken cheese cups.jpg
A couple summers ago, I experienced a relationship fiasco and had to get reacquainted with myself, alone. It was a lonely time in my life but a chapter I won’t ever forget.

I sat on the bed, defeated, rejected and wondering where all my “why’s” would lead me. I needed a break from logistics and figuring out the next step. Pushing back the noise that urged me to play back every memory I had, always with someone else, I really felt lost for a few months.

Then suddenly I had a thought: “I’m going on a date with myself,” I announced to the empty room.

I decided a picnic overlooking a beautiful lake seemed simple and a huge, small step. Allowing myself that afternoon to relax and gaze at the rippling water, singing birds and sounds that were anything but lonely was the perfect remedy.

I made a beautiful lunch very similar to this. It was light and absent of anything that would elicit guilt from stuffing my feelings. I made it beautiful because I deserved to be impressed even if it was only me that would appreciate it. Radicchio lettuce has a slightly bitter taste, so pairing it with a delicious chicken salad stuffed with cheese is my new favorite low-carb, light meal.

From time to time, I still go on dates by myself. It’s indulgent and almost an inward reward that silently says, “I’m enough.” The beautiful food I made just for me says, “I’m special.”

I’ve learned a lot from that time, and I draw from it each time I feel the wind blowing in a different direction than I expected. People you love come and go, but you will always be with yourself. I realized I should know who I am, what I love, and trust I will be OK, and being alone is OK.

Radicchio Chicken Cheese Cups

2 cups cooked chicken

1/2 cup cheddar cheese

1/2 cup olive oil mayonnaise

Juice of 1 lime

2 T. chopped cilantro

1/2 T. Sriracha sauce

2 T. chopped red onion

2 T. chopped bell pepper

1 sliced avocado

1 head of radicchio lettuce with the leaves pulled

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients. Scoop out onto each lettuce cup. Serve with avocado slices.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington.

