Pineapple is my favorite fruit that appears to be unaffected by seasons. I love strawberries and tomatoes, but there are some months I won’t eat either of those because they aren’t at peak freshness. Fortunately, I can always count on pineapple to transcend seasons.
From the perspective of a chef, cafe owner, or little ol’ home cook — pineapple can save a meal, add color and sunshine to any dish and elevate the sophistication of the tastefully challenged. It’s versatile, inexpensive and, well — dependable, as I’ve never sliced open a distasteful pineapple.
Though I am of the group of foodies that believe under no circumstances it belongs on a pizza, I have slightly moved from the position that fruit shouldn’t be included in savory dishes. I have been known to be a tad snobby when it comes to ideas like pineapple ham, orange chicken, apple pork and the like.
Realizing these are the rants of a hopeless food enthusiast, I decided to venture to this sweet and savory story. I mean, if I’m practicing what I preach, then I must step out of my comfortable, boxed-in thinking and stroll down eat, drink and be merry lane.
What I have discovered is the contrasting flavors of spicy, hot and sweet are exactly the kind of eating I want to live another day enjoying. I found myself scouring through the beautiful mess of sauce and rice hoping to fork the elusive little pineapple nuggets. Which leads me to the only problem I had with this dish — not enough pineapple.
Will you look at that? I converted my own aversion to sweet and savory meals.
Maybe it will change your mind, as well. If anything can, this is the one!
Sweet and Spicy Pineapple Chicken
2 chicken breasts, cut into one-inch chunks
Garlic and onion powder
1 cup pineapple chunks
1 red pepper, cut into chunks
1 cup basmati rice, cooked according to the package
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup soy sauce
Juice of one lime
1/4 cup sriracha sauce
2 tablespoons olive oil
Basil
In a skillet, drizzle the oil. Combine the soy sauce, sugar and sriracha sauce in a bowl and whisk. Set aside. Season the chicken with the garlic and onion powder. Cook for 1-2 minutes, then turn over the chicken and add the soy mixture. Add the pineapple. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Serve over rice and top with basil.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
