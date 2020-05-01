“Death by chocolate” is a popular phrase that has made me wonder: If dying were the outcome of eating chocolate, would I stop eating the silky-sweet goodness that makes life worth living?
That sentence has thoughtful adjectives revealing a big “NO” as my answer. There are just some things in life worth the risk.
However, when I made this dish and took the first bite, I wondered immediately why chocolate came with any warnings of death when this smooth-and-creamy, deadly-delicious meal lurks.
I’m not gonna lie, I could barely get the photo without diving right in.
There are those who dream of getting some time to themselves — alone with a good book, a cup of tea, blanket and a comfortable sofa, hoping to get lost in a wonderful story — and then there are people who want to be alone with their food, taking in all the beautiful flavors as it changes moods, wipes away concerns and blocks out the world for a time.
It’s me; I’m “people.”
This meal comes with promises that deliver. Go ahead, raise your expectations as high as you like, this baby delivers and exceeds all that you dare to anticipate.
Heavy whipping cream is luscious on its own, but combine it with cheese and red curry paste, and it’s a dream come true.
Adding pasta is the bed where that dream comes true.
Having extra chickpeas that I needed to use which provide an ample amount of protein, I fried them to a crispy texture and topped this “happy place” meal with a little something extra.
It’s just enough spice to make this plate of pasta unforgettable.
Red Curry Pasta with Chickpeas
1 pound of pasta boiled according to the package
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 tablespoon red curry paste
1 can chickpeas, drained and patted dry
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt to taste
In a skillet, drizzle with olive oil and fry the chickpeas until golden brown. Set aside. In a saucepan, bring the heavy whipping cream to boil for one minute. Add the cheese and paste and whisk until combined. Pour over cooked pasta. Top with chickpeas. Serve.