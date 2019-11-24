Let the holidays begin! It’s almost here. I feel this dessert might be the “be all to end all” of desserts. I felt the waistline expanding as I made this. In fact, I licked so many spoons after making it, I hardly had the stomach to eat a piece. I mean, I had a piece. But for the love of all things HOLY, I couldn’t finish it. And I tried real hard.
I’m preparing, as I am sure you are, for the big day.
I have called Thanksgiving the “big day” for so many years my family understands my language. It’s food, it always will be. I say, “ I love you” or “Hey, what’s up, with food “e’ry single day!” But this year, it’s all different. We are different. The food — it’s all a bit of a family fair deja vu. But for us, we’re in it deeper, the stakes are higher.
Slowly, we’re all changing, swimming further away from the comfort and protection of having each other to lean on daily and more toward deeper water where life is richer but harder. This year has brought us frightening moments — like “This Is US” moments. Real, raw and troubled. Before I take a look around the room and see the heartache, the determination in their faces, I’m going to bask in homemade pie intoxication and gratitude for this moment — this acknowledgement of our family and who we are, underbelly and all. Because we’re all still here and there are those that celebrate with holes in the heart and missing ones who have passed on. For that I’m eternally grateful.
This is a luscious pie, and it’s a no-bake dessert that has a few steps (get ready to wash some bowls) but worth the effort nonetheless. I can’t wait to hear the comments about this one when our “big day” is celebrated.
My prayer for you is that you will make this holiday count. May you be blessed beyond your wildest dream as you eternally bask in the love of those around you. It’s not supposed to be easy. Only we can make it worth it. And may you stay up well past bedtime — filled, tired, overfed and well-spent!
Peanut Butter Reese’s m&m Cheesecake
Crust
1 pkg. Double Stuf Oreos
1/4 cup mini M&Ms
1/2 cup butter melted
Peanut butter cheesecake
2 8 oz. cream cheese softened
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1 8 oz. Cool Whip cream
1/4 cup mini M&Ms
Reese’s cup minis halved in two
Ganache
3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips
In a food processor combine the Oreos, melted butter and m&ms. Press into a pie pan.
Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
In a food processor combine the cream cheese and peanut butter. Pour into a bowl and mix in the Cool Whip and M&Ms and Reese’s cups. Pour this into the pie crust.
In a bowl pour the cream and chocolate chips. In a microwave heat the bowl in 20 second intervals, stopping to stir and repeating until fully melted.
Pour the ganache over the pie and refrigerate for one hour.
Arrange the top with the excess M&Ms and Reese’s cups.