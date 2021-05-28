The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sauerkraut and fresh herbs make this a tangy twist on classic potato salad.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

I don’t think I have ever been this excited for summer.

I find myself summoning visions of backyard grilling — which I’ve already done twice with the family. Though it was a little chilly, since May didn’t understand what season it was in, it was still thrilling and every bit of all I had hoped it would be.

I am not one to take for granted what a gift the sunshine and warm weather bring, but often — as all seasons go — we get busy and forget to take time for the simple joys that summer’s all about. I always make mini buckets lists mentally and I’m pretty good at fulfilling the calls for adventure systematically, but this year I’m getting down to business, making a physical list, and checking it twice. It’s my goal to squeeze every ounce of lasting and heartfelt memories as I can from this year’s span of sun and fun.

With all my good intentions and soaring plans for fun come a few recipes I am excited to try. This is a different potato salad and I’ll be the first to tell you, you will have to be a big fan of sauerkraut and, well, who doesn’t like potatoes? I happen to like both and the combination of the two make this a side dish for those of you fond of contrasting and sharply sour food pairing.

I enjoyed the different flavors, but for me, the standout is the fresh herbs I sprinkled generously atop the mound of potatoes.

This really was a refreshing change — minus the fattening mayo — to the usual potato salads showing up at family gatherings.

Sauerkraut Red Curry Potato Salad

1 pound potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch squares

¼ cup sauerkraut

1 tablespoon red curry paste

Fresh minced thyme, rosemary, and parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

Boil the potatoes in water until fork tender. In a bowl, mix the sauerkraut, curry, olive oil, and fresh herbs. Serve with sour cream for an even greater variety of flavor.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.

