There is a place that I love to eat, and it resides in the land between side dishes and lovely appetizers. It’s true. I could make a meal out of either, but when the two are combined, then I’m lost in the land of indulgence. And if it’s all plant based, my heart is smiling.
It’s not that I’m against eating animal protein. But I really like to include protein from plants in my diet, and this is a great way to do so.
I know you’re nodding in agreement right now. We’ve all done it. We swap meals out for appetizers because they’re just that good. I can’t even count how many times a side dish became my main course.
This is the best of both worlds. The chickpeas offer an ample amount of protein. A tried and true favorite recipe, make this on nights when you’re craving a luscious, quick meal like an appetizer, but also need something easy.
Roasted Mushroom Hummus
2 cans chickpeas, drained
1 quart sliced mushrooms
3 cloves garlic
2 T. olive oil, divided
Naan bread, chips or vegetables
In a pan, pour in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Saute the mushrooms for 3 minutes, stirring constantly.
In a food processor, combine the mushrooms, garlic, chickpeas and olive oil. Process until smooth. Serve with pita chips, vegetables or naan bread.