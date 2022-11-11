Oh my gourd, there’s so many recipes for fall, it’s un-be-leaf-able.
You see what I did there?
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 12:31 am
So, if you’re like me and you, too, are squash and pumpkin challenged with a weak recipe stash for these seasonal and very bountiful produce, feel lost no more! I have a few ideas — aka recipes — I’m working on this year.
This beautiful display of gourd-gousness is none other than an acorn squash that I simply sliced (to preserve its beautiful shape) seasoned and roasted. The simple chickpea-and-feta salsa is a wonderful addition of meatless protein dressed with feta, olive oil, a splash of lemon and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. Trust me with that pepper sprinkle, as the feta and other ingredients really pair well for a flavor worth indulging.
My lunch never tasted so surprisingly refreshing.
And in a world where roasted squash has few recipe options, this is a welcomed alternative. Roasting is my go-to “set it and forget it” meal prep these days. It requires little of my attention and limits overcooking, but it’s easy to brown as well. Try this and let me know what you think!
Roasted Acorn Squash with Chickpea Feta Salsa
1 acorn squash, sliced
1 Tablespoon olive oil
Garlic and onion powder
Roast this in a 425-degree oven for 25 minutes.
Chickpea and feta salsa
1 canned chickpeas drained
1/2 red onion, chopped
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup feta cheese
Cayenne pepper (optional)
1 lemon, juiced
2 Tablespoons olive oil
Fresh thyme, chopped
Fresh mint, chopped
Mix this together and place on top of the roasted squash.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
