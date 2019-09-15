I am unceremoniously taking a break from pies, and personally I hope this a brief break.
I love pies; they're just beautiful, easy to make and ridiculously delicious. We're entering the season where all the produce of summer's bounty are slightly declining.
This is the spot I begin to feel a cooking block coming on. This is when I'm tempted to start baking pies not just for their dramatic flare or their insane caloric deliciousness but their inspiring, homey and the very embodiment of what "Susy homemaker" had in mind when she started this whole cooking thing.
There might be more love in a pie than in any other dish I've ever made. I know when I scour over images in an attempt to spark the creative juices, my eyes are always drawn to pies. I can't deny the warm feeling I have when one is baking in the oven and the accolades that await when I present the finished golden pan of fruit or custard delight to my family and friends.
The smiles are worth the over-indulgence this dessert will beg you to consume in excess.
However, there is this other thing I'm trying to do. Yeah, you know - healthy lifestyle, which means restriction and denial are playing important roles in my food decisions like cutting back. Maybe you're doing the same and if so, I have a pretty nice stand-in.
Poached pears or what I like to call it: Rose' Mulled Pears. It reminds me of mulled cider minus the wine. It's simple, makes the whole house smell amazing, and is a perfect segue to fall since we're using all the fun fall spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
This dessert is weekday fare, and the very best kind because really, what's stopping you from having this after dinner tonight?
ROSE MULLED PEARS
4 pears peeled
2 cinnamon sticks
1 tsp. nutmeg
2 cups rose wine
Orange peels
2 T. lemon juice
Balsamic glaze
Bleu cheese (optional)
In a sauce pan combine all the ingredients except the balsamic glaze and blue cheese. Boil for 30 minutes, turning the pears midway through the cooking process.
Plate these with a drizzle of balsamic glaze and sprinkle with blue cheese. Or serve with a scoop of ice cream. Whatever you're feeling.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.