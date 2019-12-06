There is nothing more elegant than a well-presented salad.
It’s becoming a popular meal and even showing up for breakfast more and more these days. When the ingredients are on point, I am impressed beyond excitement when a beautiful, fresh greens salad is placed before me.
The good news, besides the health benefits, this dish couldn’t be easier to throw together. This was a holiday surprise dinner prepared by my brother-in-law. When they come to visit, I am always excited to join their table because they are known for bringing their latest, delicious find that their big-city dining offers. It’s research, which is what I tell myself when I go back for seconds and thirds.
Sometimes, clever new ideas hit their West Coast entertainment scene well before we get wind of the creative juices. It’s not that we can’t think of similar deliciousness, it’s just that we didn’t — at least not this at this time. We swapped a few ideas over dinner, he ate a nice helping of my bread pudding, and we ate until we found it hard to move.
It was a wonderful visit, although we missed a few regulars this year. That’s what happens when you have children accepting jobs out of town. They move away, have to work, and can’t make it in for the holidays. Thank God for technology. I spent Thursday morning face-timing my son who couldn’t bear to endure Thanksgiving without my cornbread stuffing. So, we made it together, step by step, as if I were right there beside him. We scheduled a time and made it happen.
He texted later, thanking me and saying he was so proud of what he made for the “Friendsgiving” he and a few other “lost boys and girls” attended.
They were happy to eat Momma’s bread pudding and cornbread stuffing. He made the turkey, as well.
I’m proud he still needs me and we cooked together. I hope your holiday was as blessed as mine.
Poached Eggs over Fresh Greens
Fresh greens
Shaved Parmesan cheese
Poached eggs
Thin-sliced red onion
Italian dressing (sweet)
Croutons
Bring to a slow boil a pan of water. Crack each egg and slowly soft poach each egg. In a bowl, place the fresh greens.
Top with cheese, red onion and croutons. Add the egg and sprinkle with Italian dressing.