If chicken soup is the embodiment of healing and comfort food, this soup is the equivalent of kicking it up and setting it on fire. The antioxidants alone in the fresh salsa lend a healing hand to the tonic we all crave when we feel a little under the weather. It’s a tangy something-something that awakens the senses and sends you well on your way to better days.
This is delicious and a perfect example of how we think outside of the box. I could eat this every day. It’s refreshing and full of nourishment, minus the heavy cream and calories.
If I were to have a signature soup, this could be added to my list of what I know and what I do best.
I have a whole spiel I can breathlessly deliver about the beauty of chicken soup and the like. I could lure you into my club that promotes delight, imagination, movement and creative expression, but then I’d have to sell you on the idea that food can do that. But if you tasted this, you might easily be convinced and I could save the spiel.
If you buy my notion that food can move us, then no convincing is necessary aside from the sheer taste. It has a kick to prove it really does evoke a movement toward deliciousness.
It’s an easy fix and a great week night soup to help eliminate the chill of the coming winter temperatures.
Salsa Chicken Soup
2 boxes of chicken stock
2 cups pulled chicken
1 can diced tomatoes
1 jalapeño
1/2 red onion
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1 bunch cilantro
1 clove garlic
Cheddar cheese
In a stock pot, combine the chicken with the stock. Bring to boil.
In a food processor, combine the tomatoes, garlic, jalapeño and onion.
Pulse until combined. Add vinegar and pinches of cilantro. Pulse until combined. Add this to chicken soup and serve with a garnishment of cheddar cheese.