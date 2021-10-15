Fall is the time of the year when I used to be keenly aware of its arrival by the changing temperatures, falling leaves, and thick sweaters worn by everyone feeling the chill. Now, it’s become a bit commercial and its spectacular entrance has become somewhat of an event, rather than a seasonal change.
Bins at grocery stores are filled to the brim with pumpkins and decorative gourds. And, of course, it’s hard to miss the colors of orange, yellow, and red fake flowered wreaths and piles of monogrammed wood plaques and dish towels all announcing “It’s Fall, ya’ll!”
Yes, all of these signs mean that fall is finally here — and it also means we’ve officially entered pumpkin spice latte season. How did this become a thing? How did this become the official symbol of fall festivities?
No matter what you look forward to when this season arrives, it’s a wonderful time of year to bask in the last bit of vegetables that scoot in before the weather dips below the freezing temperatures.
Bell peppers are one such vegetable. It’s high in vitamin C and a fresh, crisp addition to any meal — particularly when stuffed with the deliciousness I’m featuring as this week’s recipe.
All the years I’ve been cooking, this is one dish I’ve never made until now. A soggy baked pepper just never intrigued me until it hit me: Don’t let it get soggy! I achieve that endeavor by making the stuffing separately and reducing the bake time to 20 minutes.
This was different and delicious.
Stuffed Bell Peppers
4 peppers with the insides scooped out
1 lb. hamburger, browned
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 red onion, chopped
1 quart mushrooms, chopped
2 T. Sriracha sauce
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1 cup cheddar cheese
In a pan, brown the hamburger, onions, garlic and mushrooms.
Add in the sriracha sauce and cream.
Bring to boil for one minute.
Add in the parmesan cheese.
Stir and spoon into the bell peppers.
Top with cheddar cheese.
Bake in a 400 degree oven for 20 minutes.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
