If you’re keeping with the holiday by serving savory fall soups that also contribute to the “goulish” vibe Halloween boasts, how about “Goul-ash?” Yes, please!
I couldn’t resist that play on words. But if I were ever going to remember the introduction of this favorite homemade soup, it’s right about now that my mom would make this when I was growing up. It’s so fantastic and super simple that, of course, I made this a tradition in my own household.
Just this weekend my son traveled back home, only to send me a picture of the huge pot he made, letting me know it tasted just like mine and brought back a slew of wonderful childhood memories. This is what my legacy is all about. It did my heart good to see the love come full circle. He said there was nothing better than this and he couldn’t wait to eat the leftovers after a long day of working.
There is nothing fancy about this recipe. My mom made it time and time again. It never changed, and though I was tempted to change it up a bit with my own little additions, one taste and I decided though there were simple, unsophisticated flavors going on, it was perfect nonetheless.
The only thing fancy about this is that I canned my own tomatoes fresh from the garden. But there’s no need to worry — you can use a can of crushed tomatoes and still enjoy the tradition my momma started years ago.
I have not lost my inspiration for soups just yet. In order to do battle together this winter, I have a few more on my list to share with you. We will win and be warmer for it!
Goulash
1 1/2 lbs. ground beef
1/2 tsp. onion and garlic powder
1/2 chopped onion
1/2 green pepper, chopped
1/2 lb. elbow macaroni
1 quart tomatoes, crushed
Parmesan cheese
Brown 1 1/2 lbs. ground beef. Season with 1/2 tsp. onion and 1/2 tsp. garlic powder. Add in 1/2 chopped onion and green pepper. Boil 1/2 lb. elbow macaroni. Once beef is browned, drain and add in 1 quart tomatoes (more if you want it soupy). Add salt as needed. Heat through and serve with lots of Parmesan cheese.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let’s Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.