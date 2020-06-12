Kicking my inner critic to the curb, I’m spending these days cultivating a better thought pattern that’s full of promise and goals and ideas I haven’t visited in a while. Life can be messy and cluttered, and sometimes stepping over the discouragements and unplanned disasters is a job in itself. So, I’m dusting off dreams laying dormant as I hush the “I’m too old,” notion.
And now I welcome methods to infuse life with simple, everyday pleasures, reduce stress and feel connected to myself and the world around me. Believe it or not, even a simple dish like this can be a bowl of sunshine when your mind is renewed.
Months ago, I began noticing the amount of time I spent mulling over my internal dialog. It became so loud with negative and worrisome thoughts, being present in the moment was becoming difficult. The most surprising element of renewal I employed was organizing my home life and reducing and organizing the excess. Downsizing can be liberating.
I started with my kitchen. Who knew having six spatulas and five whisks could be connected with disorder in my mind? Three dumpsters and many black trash bags later, my home life with all its disorderly conduct is a thing of the past. I now cook with efficiency and I’m free from the internal disapproval I coddled.
With a renewed sense of accomplishment, even a simple dish as this can behold brilliance like the promise of a rainbow which I never get tired of seeing. The flavors are so diverse and tangy, I was not missing protein. Instead, I wallowed in the essence of tomatoes that, even though they’re not in season, I was happily surprised how very delicious they were.
Greek Heirloom Tomato Salad
1 heirloom tomato
10 cherry tomatoes, sliced
1 cucumber, sliced chunky
1/2 red onion, sliced
Fresh basil
Feta cheese
Dressing:
1 T. Horseradish mustard
1/4 cup vinegar
1/8 tsp. garlic powder
1/8 tsp. dried oregano
Red pepper to taste
1/2 cup olive oil
In a large bowl, mix the mustard with the powder, oregano, red pepper and vinegar. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Now, toss in the vegetables, cheese and basil. Serve.