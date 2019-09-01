Tired of dips that were nothing but cream and egregious amounts of dairy fat, and bored by all of the white bean dips out there that were nothing but bean-swapped hummus?
Um, never! Dips are my all-time favorite, and this one is no exception. Low-fat and/or fat-free cream cheese work equally well in here, as does goat cheese or mascarpone. A sprinkle of chives makes it even prettier — but it will disappear quickly, with or without them.
The smoky flavor of the gouda was just not enough, so I added gruyere cheese to tighten up the pungency while I allowed the cream cheese to balance it all together.
People, this is a good recipe — and a gentle reminder that not all spectacular appetizers need to warrant hours at the stove. It's a simple dish to throw together, but it's what I call a statement dish — one that everyone should have on standby when it's time to bring out the big guns to blow your guests' minds. And it's perfect, since cheese lasts in the fridge for weeks when properly stored.
Robin watched me put this together, and she sweetly said how talented she thought I was to have tasted a smoked gouda cheese dip and suddenly I'm making my own version allowing my taste buds to order my steps.
No talent is required, really. I know flavors, and when you start out with cream cheese, anything can go in and it'll taste amazing. We snacked all day on it at work, and I offered it to customers while they waited for their lunch. Everyone was feeling special and smiling.
SMOKED GOUDA CHEESE DIP
4 oz. cream cheese
1/4 cup grated gouda cheese
1/2 cup grated gruyere cheese
1 T. lemon juice
1 clove garlic
3 pieces of roasted red peppers (in jars)
In a food processor blend this together until smooth. Serve with vegetables, pita chips or flatbread.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.