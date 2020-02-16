I can’t imagine what my world would be like if I could eat pizza whenever I want and however I want. You see, it’s my favorite. I have always made room in my life for pizza, regardless of how my weight management story was coming along.
When I was younger and raising kids and much thinner, I ate pizza once a week. I was meticulous in my habit of eating very healthy until Friday came, and then I would eat my fill and then return to my usual eating habits.
Now that I’m older, I still enjoy pizza, but I only indulge about once a month, though I may rethink my once-a-month pizza night after trying my hand at a sourdough crust. I may make this a weekly rotation. It’s that good.
Artisan pizza recipes can be incredible, healthy and simple to make at home. All you need is a great sauce and to-die-for dough. This is one fine example of a perfect, delicious dough, though I wouldn’t use the word quick to describe this method. Expect that you may never want to return to store-bought or dine-in pizzas ever again. I mean, that is the risk you take when you do the work at home.
Looking back at my own pizza story, when I was in New York where, if you don’t know, they have some delicious renditions of pizza, I came back with a brand-new heart for digging into perfecting my best pizza recipe. I realized I was missing a few elements to make it really special, starting with the ingredients. It really does matter.
When I get back from Italy, I’m sure I’ll be even more inspired, but until then, this is my new favorite pizza.
Sourdough Pizza
The starter takes five days to complete.
Day 1: 3/4 cup of flour plus 2 T. (all purpose)
1/2 cup water. Mix in a bowl.
Allow to sit out at room temperature.
Day 2: Add 3/4 cup of flour plus 2 T. And 1/2 cup water to feed this mixture. Keep stirring.
Day 3: Add 3/4 cup of flour plus 2 T. And 1/2 cup water to feed this mix. Stir well.
You should begin to see bubbles and a fermented smell.
Day 4: Add 3/4 cup of flour plus 2 T. And 1/2 cup water to feed this mix. Stir well.
Day 5: Today your starter should be frothy and bubbly and smelly.
Once your starter is ripe (or even if it’s not quite ripe yet), you no longer need to feed it. To maintain the starter, discard (or use) about half of the starter and then “feed” it with new flour and water — measure the flour and water, and combine them in the container with the starter. Stir vigorously until combined into a smooth batter.
Ready for the dough:
4 cups flour
1 2/3 cup water
1 cup starter
1 T. olive oil
2 tsp. salt
2-3 T. flour for kneading
1-2 T. oil for coating the dough
1/4 cup cornmeal to dust the pizzas
Fresh basil
Combine all the ingredients except the cornmeal. Scrape the sides. Form a ball and turn out on a floured countertop. Knead for 4-5 minutes, using the extra flour when needed. Place in a bowl and toss with oil. Cover and allow to double in size. Punch down the dough. Form into a ball and allow to rise for 45-90 minutes again.
On a counter, roll out the dough. Place on a pizza stone dusted with cornmeal. Top with your favorite sauce and real mozzarella and any ingredient you want. Bake in a 400-degree oven for 25 minutes. Top with basil.