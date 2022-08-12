Were you new to cooking and preparing meals and came to me for a fathomable understanding of what food and all its glamor is or is not, I would tell you under no uncertain terms that it’s simply whatever you want it to be.
I won’t get all philosophical in explaining the depth of sustenance — both spiritually and literally — food provides our lives each and every day. To keep it simple, my words to live by: It’s freedom like nothing else.
There is a reason food is at the center of most everything in life. Your imagination is the limit, and — except for baking and the little science that entails — you are the master of your creation.
And that’s how the recipe for this little flavor-packed dish begins. There I was, making tabbouleh, and I decided the ingredients were just so fabulous that I imagined how wonderful it would be if I substituted the whole grain with a protein like chicken. A deviant chicken salad of sorts with all the ethnic cultural enhancements, this is the new and slimmer version of the classic mayo chicken salad.
True to my nature, one flavor wasn’t enough, so I began adding my favorites like feta cheese, lots of vinegar and the nonnegotiable hordes of parsley. I mean, there’s enough parsley included that it turns the salad forever green — my favorite color — and could be a promising start to your daily leafy greens recommendation. This might be the only food rule I follow, you know — “eat your greens!”
No need to thank me as I aim to please, but you’ll want to thank me for this recipe. It was a hit when I dropped it off to a family member who lost a loved one. Even when life feels fleeting, food will always be a consolation and comfort to anyone who needs a little spicy, delicious hug.
Greek Chicken Salad
4 cups shredded chicken
2 cups chopped parsley
4 cloves chopped garlic
1 / 2 cup chopped green olives
1 / 2 cup chopped tomatoes
1 / 2 cup chopped cucumbers
1 / 4 cup chopped onion
1 / 2 cup feta cheese
1 / 2 cup vinegar
1 cup olive oil
1 / 2 tsp. Onion and garlic powder
1 lemon, juiced
1 Tablespoon lemon zest
Mix all the ingredients and serve.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
