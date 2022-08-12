The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

mccormick
Buy Now

Greek Chicken Salad is packed with flavor.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

Were you new to cooking and preparing meals and came to me for a fathomable understanding of what food and all its glamor is or is not, I would tell you under no uncertain terms that it’s simply whatever you want it to be.

I won’t get all philosophical in explaining the depth of sustenance — both spiritually and literally — food provides our lives each and every day. To keep it simple, my words to live by: It’s freedom like nothing else.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you