The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_1949.jpg
Buy Now

Skillet Enchiladas come together in a snap for a spicy weeknight meal.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

Anything spicy and one-pot kinds of fixings always get the love over here.

And while I’d like to point out there’s never a preferred season for this kind of meal, I’m all about this version of enchiladas. The richness of the browned beef, tangy contrast of green salsa verde, and the creaminess of cheese — all comforting and luxe for weeknight dinner — is about as shout worthy as this awesome weather we’re beginning to have.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you