While waiting for the world to finish this chapter and turn to a page we want to curl up to with a warm cup of tea, I have been designing dishes I usually try to avoid as much as possible, since I must taste the foods I make.
If you haven’t guessed what those dishes are, I’ll tell you: pasta.
And while I’m here addressing the new struggles this epidemic has thrown at us without warning, I’m also introducing recipes that help clean out my pantry. This is becoming a fun “good thing” for me, as I love challenges.
For this week, it’s time to get rid of the chickpeas I have amassed. This is a simple little snack that comes with a whole range of uses in my new culinary endeavors.
I say new because none of us, including me, has cooked this much in quite some time. Since I’m cleaning out my cupboards, I’m now faced with restocking it.
Shopping and stocking up has taken on a whole new meaning during the pandemic, for me, too. I can’t safely go to the store as often as I used to (which was every day) and there isn’t as much on the shelves when I do. I have to be strategic, devising some semblance of a plan.
I have done well, if I do say so myself. Frozen foods have taken on a more desired allure. I know it won’t go to waste. Buying fresh foods is reserved for only things I know will last at least a week. And I’m buying bigger selections of meat that I can divide, wrap and freeze for later uses.
But for today, this little snack is all I’m eating for the essential amount of carbs, good oils and protein my body needs. It’s delicious and simple to make and satisfies that “crunch” factor I need each day. I hope you love this as much as I do.
Spicy Fried Chickpeas
1 can of chickpeas (drained)
3 tablespoons oil (coconut, olive)
Salt to taste
Cayenne pepper (optional)
Garlic powder
In a cast iron skillet, drizzle with oil. Pat the chickpeas with a paper towel to remove the excess water. Toss the chickpeas in a bowl and sprinkle with cayenne pepper and garlic powder. Over high heat, fry the chickpeas. Sprinkle with salt and drain on a paper towel.