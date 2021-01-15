My new year is getting off to a great start, especially when I have these kinds of recipes to tweak and make my own according to my own tastes. And that’s really what being the head cook — aka king or queen of your own domain — is all about.
I love when a recipe is so versatile that making a small change or a few additions not only makes it your own, but also hits all the feel-good spots and moves the dish into a regular rotation in your weekly menus. I’m learning to look at my life with a new set of eyes — and who would believe I could apply that same concept in my daily decisions?
Tweaking a few habits this year has changed my perspective. I’m happier and I’ve learned the art of flexibility that dictates I let go of how I expected the happenings to unfold while embracing how it’s actually happening in real time.
We entertained this weekend unexpected visitors and though I had little food on hand, I did have the ingredients for this little meal. Having an appreciation for spicy food, a perfect comfort food turned out to be just as warm and soothing for guests as it delivered for us time and time again. I don’t think I’ve ever been more complemented. It’s going to be a spicy winter with this recipe floating around.
Spicy Saucy Chicken
3½ cups of water
1 inch chopped fresh ginger
2 chicken breasts, sliced
3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
1 tablespoon beef concentrate
1 can chicken stock
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 carrots, sliced
2 cups spinach
3 tablespoons sriracha sauce, divided
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons sesame oil
Toasted sesame seeds
2 cups of noodles of any kind, prepared according to the package
In a stock pan combine garlic, water, stock, carrots, 1 tablespoon of sriracha sauce, mushrooms, beef concentrate and ginger. Bring to boil for 5 minutes.
Add spinach to wilt. Set aside.
In a skillet over medium-high heat drizzle the olive oil and sear the chicken and add the rest of the sriracha sauce.
Place a portion of noodles in a bowl. Drizzle with stock. Top with chicken and garnish with cilantro, seeds and sesame oil.