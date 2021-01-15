Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200115-law-mccormick-col
Buy Now

Warm up your winter dinner menu with Spicy Saucy Chicken over noodles.

 Janet McCormick | Lawrence Herald

My new year is getting off to a great start, especially when I have these kinds of recipes to tweak and make my own according to my own tastes. And that’s really what being the head cook — aka king or queen of your own domain — is all about.

I love when a recipe is so versatile that making a small change or a few additions not only makes it your own, but also hits all the feel-good spots and moves the dish into a regular rotation in your weekly menus. I’m learning to look at my life with a new set of eyes — and who would believe I could apply that same concept in my daily decisions?

Tweaking a few habits this year has changed my perspective. I’m happier and I’ve learned the art of flexibility that dictates I let go of how I expected the happenings to unfold while embracing how it’s actually happening in real time.

We entertained this weekend unexpected visitors and though I had little food on hand, I did have the ingredients for this little meal. Having an appreciation for spicy food, a perfect comfort food turned out to be just as warm and soothing for guests as it delivered for us time and time again. I don’t think I’ve ever been more complemented. It’s going to be a spicy winter with this recipe floating around.

Spicy Saucy Chicken

3½ cups of water

1 inch chopped fresh ginger

2 chicken breasts, sliced

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon beef concentrate

1 can chicken stock

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 carrots, sliced

2 cups spinach

3 tablespoons sriracha sauce, divided

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons sesame oil

Toasted sesame seeds

2 cups of noodles of any kind, prepared according to the package

In a stock pan combine garlic, water, stock, carrots, 1 tablespoon of sriracha sauce, mushrooms, beef concentrate and ginger. Bring to boil for 5 minutes.

Add spinach to wilt. Set aside.

In a skillet over medium-high heat drizzle the olive oil and sear the chicken and add the rest of the sriracha sauce.

Place a portion of noodles in a bowl. Drizzle with stock. Top with chicken and garnish with cilantro, seeds and sesame oil.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.