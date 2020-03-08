It’s never the pasta that’s out of this world. It’s the sauce you put on it.
This past week had me thinking about the wonderful weather and all the fun pasta salads we always see coming our way at backyard get-togethers and swim parties.
I have a few new ones to break out, starting with this one. It’s a lemony Italian dressing that has shavings of Parmesan cheese and bacon to offset the flavor of the pasta.
I have a hard and fast rule that bacon is good with anything, but it’s especially true with this dish.
This dish is colorful, healthy and beyond good. Incorporate this into your weekly dinner rotation and enjoy the leftovers (warm or cold) for lunch the following day. One of my favorite easy dinners to make on busy nights is a bowl full of extra saucy asparagus and any kind of noodles.
I might be rushing the season a little with this dish, and I’m already talking about pool parties and backyard grilling, but this nice, warm weather has me so excited for grilling and fresh salads with lemony dressings like this one.
It’s like a mouthful of sunshine with each bite.
We are on the last leg of this cold weather, and the fact that daylight saving time is happening this week is sending me over the edge thinking about all the side dishes and grilling possibilities.
But for now, this delightful dish will appease the side of me that can’t wait to bask in the sun with a beautiful pasta salad.
Spring Pasta Salad with Bacon
1/2 lb. spaghetti pasta, boiled according to the package
1 cup cut-up asparagus in bite-sized pieces
1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced
1/4 cup chopped fried bacon
1/4 cup vinegar
1/2 cup oil
2 T. squeezed lemon juice
1 T. chopped garlic
2 T. chopped onion
1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
Shaved Parmesan
In a bowl, combine all the ingredients. Serve warm or cold.