Easter is just a few weeks away. I’d like to say this year went quickly and the arrival somehow surprised me, but the opposite is true — what a long year.
I am, happily, mindful of my blessings and soaking in the brilliance of thankfulness and delighting in the pastels popping up — the little spring joys that bring much needed light to this time of year. Yes, there’s always the usual candy and sweets, but this year I’m finding a renewed interest in improving a favorite dessert in our home, the chocolate chip cookie.
You might be asking yourself, “How can the chocolate chip cookie be any better?” Well, I asked myself the same thing. And though I am cool with leaving “well enough” alone, I did daydream a little about the idea of chocolate and salt and the combination of cookies. Working with my mom’s famous chocolate chip recipe I’ve grown to love since I was a little girl, I set out doing what I do, not leaving “well enough” alone.
This cookie is none other than genius. It is “next level” baking. If this were a complicated step to impose on an already delicious confection, I’d say, “meh, don’t bother!” But it’s so not. It’s a simple splash of thoughtfulness and turns even the most demure cookie that really slides by with little love into a show-stopping gourmet cookie. It’s like the cookie is crowned and placed on its rightful throne.
You won’t be sorry when you elevate your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe. And this arrives in time for your upcoming Easter celebration.
Pink Himalayan Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies
Prepare your favorite chocolate chip cookie; even store bought will do
2 blocks of semi-sweet chocolate or chocolate chips will work
Pink Himalayan rock salt
Melt the chocolate in a microwavable bowl that’s big enough to dip a cookie in but small enough to create depth for the dipping. Microwave on high for 40 seconds and then stir and repeat until the chocolate is creamy.
Dip the cookie in the chocolate and place on wax paper to cool. Or take a spatula, dip it in the chocolate and drizzle over the cookies. Place on wax paper to cool. Before it fully, cools sprinkle with pink salt. Serve hot and creamy or wait until it hardens a bit.