Of course there isn’t a trumpet loud enough to express the excitement this dish invites. I mean, it’s brown-butter juicy at its finest.
As if the classic shrimp scampi could ever be improved, there is much to work with in the way of adding to the luster of this fine dinner. It’s not even an update, it’s more a manner in which to extend its deliciousness. Given the fact that soup season — though I’m in no way rushing this — is on the heels of summer, I can think of no better classic meal to debut as a soup.
When I was little, Mom did most of the cooking, but Daddy would once a week throw his creative interests around in the kitchen. He loved shrimp scampi and though it was a special meal, it was a little pricey for six of us, so we only had it a few times. The butter and garlic made the whole house feel inviting and homey.
So many memories involve food, the fragrance, the warmth and fullness and that little round oak table Mommy refused to ever update. This is definitely a meal worthy of an update. The brown butter lends a distinct layer of homemade goodness, but the garlic and shrimp elevates the gourmet factor. Winter is no match for this meal, and it will send the seasonal blues back to where they came from.
Though I’m gathering my soup recipes, strengthening my arsenals, this really is an anytime meal for when you are looking for an experience as well as soul-fulfilling nourishment.
It’s as beautiful as it delicious. I can’t wait to make it for my parents.
Brown Butter Shrimp Scampi Soup
12 shrimp peeled and deveined
1 1/2 tsp. Beef bullion
2 cups water
1/2 stick butter
2 T. Sriracha sauce
1 T. Olive oil
Garlic and onion powder to season shrimp
3 cloves of garlic chopped
1/2 onion chopped
2 pkgs. ramen noodles (single serving)
Fresh herbs
Red pepper to taste
In a bowl season the shrimp and add the sriracha.
Toss to combine. Add the bullion to the water and allow to dissolve.
Prepare the noodles according to the package.
In a skillet drizzle with olive oil.
Cook the shrimp until pink about 1 1/2 minutes on each side. Add in the chopped garlic and butter.
Cook for a minute constantly stirring allowing the butter to melt and brown. Add in the water and simmer for a few minutes.
Assemble the bowls with pasta.
Pour in the liquid, salt to taste. Top with fresh herbs and shrimp.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.