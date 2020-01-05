This quick summer sausage soup with braised sausage and bacon is a fusion of Thai and American flavors and inspired by the summer sausage I always have a boatload of around the holidays. It’s a perfect bowl of warming comfort that’s also succeeding in repurposing the leftover foods from the many little party celebrations the festivities brought this year.
For as long as I can remember, my daddy used to be the hardest person to buy presents for at Christmas. Back in the day we had a wonderful store at the mall that sold beef sticks. For a teenager with little money to spend, this was an exciting answer for my budget and an enjoyable gift I knew he’d love.
Year after year I’d wrap a beef stick in the most colorful Christmas paper and he’d act surprised and would, most of the time, eat it immediately. When the money was flowing, I’d splurge and purchase a big gift box that included cheeses and little breadsticks.
Because it was so well loved and an affordable gift, all of us kept up this tradition throughout the years, even if we could afford more. He knows every Christmas, he’s getting some kind of beef stick. They are a handy little source of food. They have a decent shelf life since they’re loaded with preservatives, and even though I opt for a healthier option for cured meats, I still have a few of these lying around during the holidays.
We just returned from a few days in Florida ringing in the new year. Upon our return, there was little in the refrigerator to eat — a little rice, a few spices, bacon and this summer sausage, all waiting for a new home. Oh, how I love meals that offer dual purposes like using up leftover food and jars of half-used sauces and pastes. I enjoyed all the flavors, and for the unwelcoming cold we weren’t ready to come back to, this is a warming invitation to a movie and fuzzy socks.
Summer Sausage Soup
1/2 stick summer sausage, cubed
1 tomato, chopped
1 cup cooked rice
2 bay leaves
2 T. olive oil
1 stalk celery
1/2 onion, chopped
3 slices bacon, chopped
1 28 oz. beef stock
2 cloves garlic
1/2 tsp. red curry paste
2 T. Sriracha sauce
Chopped parsley for garnish
In a sauce pan, drizzle with olive oil. Saute onion, bacon, garlic, celery and tomatoes for 2 minutes. Add the sausage and rice. Stir to coat, then add the beef stock. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add the curry and Sriracha sauce and stir until mixed. Serve.