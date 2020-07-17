I enjoyed the opportunity to dine at world-famous chef Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant a while back. Of all the things I could’ve ordered, my heart landed on the simplest of dishes — a salad. But then, I subscribe to the thought that sometimes the simplest of dishes can reveal a little something about the creator’s swag.
Somehow, it surprised me. Which is why I had to do my version.
Salads can be uneventful by nature. After all, lettuce and vegetables, how can that vary or be impressive?
Just a few select ingredients and I can turn an otherwise boring salad into a feast you’ll want to eat over and over. Salads are my thing. In fact, I’ve accumulated several go-to recipes and called them, “Not Boring Salads!”
It appears Mr. Puck, too, aspires to the same convictions as I. There is no same ol’, same ol’ going on here in this colorful blend of greatness.
He called it “chopped salad.” But I call it “The Italian Bomb Of Tang.” It was everything I had hoped it would be. The flavors are all there. His creation inspired me to create my own version. I believe I nailed it, and this will be on my weekly rotation.
THE ITALIAN BOMB OF TANG
2 stalks of romaine lettuce, chopped
1 smoked red pepper, chopped
1 handful Kalamata olives, chopped
1/2 red onion, chopped
Genoa salami or pepperoni, sliced thin
Chunks of Parmesan cheese, chopped
Feta cheese
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
1/8 teaspoon powdered onion and garlic
In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. In a bottle, combine the vinegar, olive oil, powdered onion and garlic. Shake and pour over the chopped salad mixture. Mix well. Serve.