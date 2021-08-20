I await the arrival of the parade of seasonal fruits like some anticipate Christmas.
Exciting and in the moment, fruit can be like receiving a conveyor belt of deliciously wrapped gifts.
Apples arrive in the fall, strawberries in the spring, watermelons in the summer and these black plums are a late-summer delight. I am giddy with zeal at the thought of making a number of desserts and appetizers using the fresh produce we are blessed with this time of year.
Plums on their own are delectable. But a black plum is special, juicy and powerfully sweet.
Though these plums scream sophistication, most assuredly this cuisine, draped with a cloak of prosciutto and crowned with a dreamy ball of cheese, is simple goodness, easy and quick to prepare.
That kind of combination is what dreams are made of. High-dividend pay offs when it comes to food are the weapons for pulling off a get-together, family dinner or a relaxing evening with your loved ones. Meet anyone at the door with a plate of this (you won’t even have to smile) and you’ll be the most beloved slayer of long, tiring days.
Let the smiles begin.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Black Plums
Black plums, quartered
Prosciutto strips
Tooth picks
Mozzarella balls
Fresh basil
Balsamic reduction sauce
Wrap each plum with prosciutto, top with basil and cheese. Secure with a tooth pick. Drizzle with balsamic reduction.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
