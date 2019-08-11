Home means something different to me these days.
Learning to hold loosely things that are dear to me, I've found solace in gathering experiences that bring me happiness — my new home. I love that I'm able to create new experiences, and this summer was full of oceans, bonfires, parasailing, jungles in a faraway country and, of course, more food than I should've eaten.
We are home from home now, settled back into our usual routine, comforted by the simplest things we missed - the green, lush hills, my favorite coffee mug, tree frogs and loud cicadas buzzing about in the evenings and the way it feels to sit on the back porch talking about the days when we were little.
But home is also where I find stillness and awe. This makes me happy, and I search for it like hidden treasure. I plan very few things, leaving most of my experiences out there to happen as they will while I wait for life to square up and face me. But now, I'm more deliberate in my call to action. There are so many things I'm waiting to check off.
For now, I am happy to take drives out in the counties on winding roads while I notice the tallest trees, all lined up - rows and rows of them — with sunshine seeping through and spilling out in a way that is so enchanting. I always want to pull over, walk in and get lost.
This is home. This is me stockpiling goodness that will cushion and comfort my soul when I take a trip back to my memories.
While I was away last weekend, a friend prepared a small feast with the simplest tomatillo salsa. It's a fresh, summery addition to any dish like chicken, chips and salmon crustinis like I made here. I love bringing this kind of love back home to you. Because that's what family does — they share their experiences and hopefully inspire a call to the same passion for deliciousness in your own life.
This was a simple snack for a few guests we had over Saturday night. This salsa is just as delicious with chips, but slathered on crusty bread made my heart smile.
French bread sliced
Smoked salmon
Cream cheese
4 tomatillos
1 jalapeno
1/2 yellow onion, chopped
1 bunch cilantro
2 limes
1 tsp. honey
1 clove garlic
Assemble the bread with cream cheese spread on top and top with smoked salmon. In a food processor, combine the peeled tomatillos, jalapeno, garlic, honey and cilantro. Pulse until combined. Squeeze the juice from two limes. Mix well, and spoon over the salmon crustinis.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.