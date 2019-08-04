Yes, I'd like summer to last forever, but I'm aware there are treasures to be found in all the seasons even if they come with some challenges. It's very hard to find a good tomato in the winter, so I'm excited to keep the color and fun of summer alive this fall.
There are recipes and foods that are so simple to make and worth the effort, but then there are the super simple but elegant and fresh dishes that you have to know about, that I have to lay it out just for you. While the scorching temperatures are breaking records all over the world, it's tempting to rest your dogs by the pool side as you sip spritzers and mojitos. But if you find something as wonderfully fresh and unique as this little salad, you'll find summer and fall relaxation with great food is exactly the recipe to squeeze out a little more sunshine pleasure.
Not only is this a keto and low carb friendly dish, it's what my cheese tangy dreams are made of. The key to this recipe being a hit at your next food gathering is selecting tomatoes that are in season. And right now the produce sections are stocked full of this season's harvest. I spend the entire month of August canning tomatoes as well as designing tomato recipes to fit my bounty of fruits. The fresh herbs mixed with the ricotta are a perfect canvas for the ripe rich flavor of these tomatoes. It's an elegant silky tomato and ricotta salad.
TOMATO RICOTTA SALAD
1 quart of sliced tomatoes
1 package of thyme (leaves torn off)
1 lemon squeezed for the juice
1 package of chives chopped
1 tub of ricotta cheese
In a bowl mix the thyme, lemon juice and herbs with the tub of ricotta cheese. Pour in a bowl. Arrange the tomatoes around the cheese. Serve.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at www.10-minutemeals.com.