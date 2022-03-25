If you’re a baker, chances are you have a few go-to muffin recipes. I call that “leisure preparedness,” and sometimes I call it, “life sucks preparedness.”
Whatever emotion governs your day, week or month, there are certain moments when flowery, positive “self-talk,” is not the answer to what ails us. Some feelings, whether it be laughter and leisure or gloom and misery, require an arsenal of “feel good” arrows that will cut through or enhance the wonderful and devastating nuances that will no doubt, come your way.
The type of muffin we enjoy is a decidedly American treat and made its first appearance in the early 1800s. The first written recipes of American-style muffins began to debut during the middle of the 19th century. Clearly, arising to the occasion of cuisine, the muffin creative juices emerged making circumstances of either leisure or comfort at the very least, better if not tolerable and exciting. Let’s face it, sweet confections make the world a better place to live.
This is an easy recipe that never disappoints, and it’s topped with a chocolate sauce I buy already prepared. It’s not only delicious and comforting, but it’s also a beautiful contrast to the wonderful espresso I indulge for a simple pick-me-up.
Sour Cream Chocolate Muffins
1 1 / 2 cups all purpose flour
1 / 3 cup sugar
1 tsp. baking powder
3 / 4 tsp. baking soda
1 / 4 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla extract
5 Tblsp. butter, melted
3 / 4 cup shaved, semi-sweet chocolate bark
1 egg
1 cup sour cream
Prepared chocolate sauce
In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
Combine the egg, sour cream, butter and vanilla.
Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened.
Fold in the shaved bark.
Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full.
Bake at 350° for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Allow to cool and drizzle with chocolate sauce.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
