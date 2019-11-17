Constructing taquitos is a job very much like stretching too-small fitted sheets over a large mattress or trying to open a double stroller while resting a baby on your hip — both things I’ve attempted more times than I’ve liked, and it caused me to throw a few things around the room.
The things I mutter under my breath during the process most definitely would make St. Peter swear. If only duct tape or glue guns were edible, I’d show them a thing or two.
Seasoned cooks might find this a cinch but for me, a supposed seasoned cook, I find it challenging.
Fortunately, I have a few pointers that I employ in most of my endeavors in life and now with less life-altering tasks it has worked out in tackling this fantastic dish. I love these so much I couldn’t let my lack of rolling the perfectly compact, uniform, cigar-like taquito get in the way of having this for an informal dinner with my kids.
They’re the perfect appetizer-turned-light-dinner for an evening family gathering and a night full of board games.
So, here’s my tip: Don’t worry about how they look, concentrate on amping up the flavors, roll it up and quickly turn it on to a hot pan of grease and sear the ends shut in order to hold their shape. They aren’t all the same size. Some are fat, some are more golden than the others, but they taste fabulous and they were gone so fast I don’t think the boys even noticed their irregular shapes because delicious danced all through their heads.
Add some green cilantro and sliced jalapeños for a beautiful garland-like effect. Even the boys couldn’t stop commenting on how appetizing they looked.
Taquitos
1 pkg. corn tortillas
2 cups pulled chicken
6 oz. cream cheese softened
3 T. Sriracha sauce
4 T. Vegetable oil
Cilantro
Fresh salsa to dip in
Sour cream to dip in
Mix the pulled chicken with the cream cheese. Add in the sriracha sauce. Mix until combined.
Place a spoonful on each tortilla and spread length-wise. Roll into a tight (or not so tight) cigar. Repeat until all is filled.
In a skillet add the oil. Over high heat fry each taquito until golden brown turning often.
Drain on paper towels.
Serve with fresh salsa and sour cream.