Cheesecake is my favorite — but then, cake is, too.
Since it’s rare that I indulge in the kind of special holiday baking that comes once a year, I am a smidge flustered as I’m attempting to satiate and cram all my confectionery desires into one sitting. Oh, how will I ever satisfy my yearly wants?
Necessity being the mother of invention, I set out to accomplish the possible. And, yes — I said “necessity.” I need this in my life at least once a year.
Are you like this? Are you having a familial connection with holiday baking? I mean, it’s understandable if you do. I can still smell the famous applesauce cake my mommy made. It meant Christmas was close, and she’d ask me to go down by the creek to gather a mess of black walnuts she needed for the dark-sugar-and-cinnamon-smelling cake she baked every year.
I’m hoping my baking will conjure these same memories in my children. Year after year, I secretly have the same agenda of writing memories and experiences on the hearts of those I love. A legacy I take very seriously while I purposefully craft a feast one dish at a time. Even cookies elicit sweet, gentle smiles I can’t erase after all this time.
This little number is genius if cheese cake and sweet cake are your weaknesses. It combines a buttery cake with a layer of creamy-sweet cocoa cheese. This might be a yearly cause I’ll invest in during the festivities.
Cocoa Cream Cheese Bars
1 box yellow cake mix
3 eggs
1 stick butter (melted)
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
16 oz. powdered sugar
1 / 3 — 1 / 2 cup cocoa powder
In a bowl, combine the cake mix and butter.
Mix until smooth.
Press into 9x13 pan.
Combine remaining eggs, cocoa, cheese and sugar until silky.
Spread over the cake mix and bake 35-40 minutes at 350 degrees.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
