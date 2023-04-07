The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tahini Orzo with Mushrooms might make you a believer in the deliciousness of vegetarian meals.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

While I haven’t been strictly vegetarian ever in my life, a good percentage of my meals are centered around a vegetable of some sort. And though I am not any sort of authority on a vegetarian lifestyle, I become a little petty when a dish without protein misses the opportunity to become a power house for deep flavors.

I tend to work that grudge out in my kitchen, paying close attention to flavor by elevating it to a level that if it were possible, I’d make a vegetarian believer out of you.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

