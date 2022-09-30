I refuse to turn the heat on, but I’m freezing. So what do I do? Of course, turn to what I know is the quickest remedy to the unwelcomed chill — soup.
This is my first soup of the season. It was cozy and creamy and kind of excited me for the few things I love about fall like soup, lots of blankets, fireplaces and nuzzling up to a lovely cup of warmth, a good movie and conversations with coffee.
I’m looking forward to a few fall festivals — and, well, that’s about all that fall brings for my interests! I’m holding out for signs of Spring already!
Butternut squash soup exemplifies fall’s bounty like nothing else. It’s so very similar to pumpkin that I’d fail a blind taste test. Until much later in life, I was unaware of its culinary appeal. Growing up, pumpkins and gourds were synonymous with this season. Decorations and carving are all I knew them to represent.
If you, too, were unaware of their true worth, this might make you appreciate how delicious this oddly shaped squash can be. I make my soup creamy with a smidge of cheese because you know, everything is better with cheese.
Butternut Squash Soup
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large yellow onion, chopped
½ teaspoon sea salt
1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1 / 2 tablespoon chopped sage
1 / 2 tablespoon minced, fresh rosemary
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
3 cups chicken stock
1 / 4 cup feta cheese
3 / 4 cup heavy cream
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Lots of black pepper
First, chop the veggies. Sauté the onion until it becomes translucent, add the squash, and cook until it begins to soften.
Then, stir in the herbs, garlic, and ginger.
Pour in the broth and simmer until the squash becomes tender, about 20 minutes. Add the cream and cheese, and stir until melted.
Place in a food processor and blend until creamy. Serve in bowls and top with feta and toasted pepitas.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
