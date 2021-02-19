Much of our area is under siege by the most unexpected extreme weather conditions. I laid awake these past few nights hoping shut-ins and the vulnerable were safe, warm and not hungry. I knew my parents were in danger the minute I called and received the dreaded fast-busy signal. They had insisted on waiting out the storm and since their power was still intact at 11 p.m., I caved and didn’t continue to gently prod them to allow my brother to come get them.
It’s a very strange time in this season of my life — a place no one has warned. The perils of the shift in family dynamics where the children assume the position of caregiver. While I want to respect my elderly parents’ right to have full decision-making power over their life, I wish they’d ease my fears and do what I say.
With the weather flexing its unrelenting mayhem, I too, was without electric power. I love the notion of being self-sufficient, but with all the moves I’ve made these last two years, I was caught without all of my extra security like a wood-burning stove, kerosene heaters and lots of kerosene lamps. However, making the best of it all, I whipped up a fine dinner on my small propane grill, outside, in the ice, with fallen tree limbs and layers of snow.
It lacked the beauty of chopped parsley, but it was delicious nonetheless. I thought I’d share this snowmageddon cuisine as it is as hearty and stick-to-your-ribs satisfying as the temperature and ice are fierce. A girl’s still gotta eat. This is quite simple and can be accomplished with meager means.
Please check on your neighbors and those who may have no ability to reach out. Stay warm and safe.
Sriracha Chicken Alfredo
1/2 lb. angel hair pasta
1 chicken breast, sliced thin
8 oz. heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup shaved Parmesan
2 T. Sriracha sauce
1 T. olive oil
Prepare the pasta according to the package. If you’re cooking on an outdoor grill, be ready to use hot pads because you will need to close the lid to get a boil. Also add a little less water than usual since you’re conserving heat. In a frying pan, drizzle the oil and sautee the chicken with the sriracha sauce. After six minutes or so, add in the whipping cream and bring to a boil. Add in the Parmesan cheese and mix well. Drain the pasta and serve this over the pasta. Use lots of pepper. You need the heat.