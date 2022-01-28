If I were going to list all the food atrocities growing up that I lived to tell about, and there are many, I would have to begin with aluminum canned vegetables of any kind.
Even at a young age, I remember questioning to myself and no one in particular, “Who began this era of canned aluminum mush?” My disdain was especially more evident when spinach was the vegetable picked for our dinner.
I would watch in complete judgment as my parents, with pleasure, slurped what appeared to be the remains of the lawnmower’s underside gathering of wet grass. It was smelly, it was slimy and off putting.
I was unapologetically proud of myself for considering that most vegetables, back in the day, were unavailable during the winter, creating the need for tinned goods. Still, I secretly made a list of vegetables that should be exempt from finding a home in a can of any sort and certainly on my plate. Spinach is one such vegetable, or fresh green.
Fortunately, I didn’t give up on this delectable dish based on the scary horrors I have cataloged in the dark corners of my mind.
There is a delicious method in making spinach, cooked, seasoned and ready to impress.
I love a warm salad. Pair that with goat cheese, sun dried tomatoes and leftover chicken, a beautiful meal has been born and a terrible memory squashed.
If you have unfair biases from dishes you remember as a child, revisit the dish with an updated recipe that doesn’t kill it through the process of canning. It may surprise you how new-and-improved cooking can make all the difference in the world.
Warm Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese
1 cup pulled chicken
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 lemon
Jar of sun-dried tomatoes
Several pinches of goat cheese
1/2 red onion, chopped
3 cups uncooked baby spinach
In a skillet, drizzle the olive oil. Add the chicken and onions. Sauté for 1 minute. Add the garlic and tomatoes.
Sauté for 2 minutes. Add the spinach and sauté until wilted. Transfer to a plate and top with cheese and lemon juice. Salt and pepper to taste.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
