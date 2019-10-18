It’s white bean chili. My daddy made this when I was young. He was the adventurous one when it came to cooking. In fact, I wouldn’t know what enchiladas taste like if it wasn’t for him.
I call that kind of cooking adventurous because we grew up eating a very traditional diet that was mostly home-grown and no frills. But then, Momma did make a mean pie so I forgive her.
Daddy knew how to spread the cheddar cheese and he always took a night on the weekend to really spice up dinner, which was ready at 5 o’clock sharp at the homestead on Little Paddy Creek Road.
This soup is incredibly easy to find elsewhere on the web, but it only seems right to give it a home here as well. If there was one person out there that hasn’t made it yet that makes it after reading this, my work here will be done.
As with every recipe that is seemingly the same thing you’ve made before, I always do it a little differently by splashing it with my love of condiments and sauces. The best part of making some of the soups I have in my collection is you can make this from a well-stocked pantry. I keep cans of stock, white beans and tomatoes in ample supply, especially when winter is just around the corner.
The night air was just cool enough to make this chili a comfortable bowl of warmth and sustenance. I curled up on the couch with a big bowl and felt thankful for my father for introducing me to this meal. Because of him, I’ll pass this on to my sons. I’m digging through my memories for all the wonderful recipes my parents gave us when we grew up. It did my heart good when I shared my steamy hot pot of soup with them. He smiled and said, “You remembered!”
Dad’s White Bean Chili
1 quart of water
1 box of chicken stock
10 frozen chicken tenderloins
1 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. chili powder
Salt to taste
1/2 tsp. oregano
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
2 cans navy white beans
Red cayenne pepper to taste
3 strips of bacon
1 carrot diced
1 cup diced peppers
1 jar salsa
Sour cream
Cilantro
1/2 cup cheddar cheese
In a large stock pot, combine all the spice, stock, water, bacon, carrots, peppers and chicken. Boil for 20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Add the beans and continue to cook for 5 more minutes. Serve in bowls adding a dollop of sour cream, salsa, cheese and cilantro.