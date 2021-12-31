We ate at a fancy restaurant this weekend in Cincinnati while visiting my son for Christmas. By “fancy,” I think I really mean expensive — except there was a dress code, and maybe I mean that to be synonymous with “fancy” — but then I quickly reverted back to expensive when I saw the steaks were quite costly, $100 to be exact.
Joe quiets me when I begin to squirm at the idea of paying so much for a steak. Suggesting another restaurant begged to be heard and I would have voiced that if I weren’t slightly distracted by the cute little way his lips jutted out as he whispered, “shhh.”
I’m sure you’re now expecting a recipe that boasts, “How to make a $15 steak taste like a $100 steak!” Well, another time I’ll focus on that endeavor. For now, I couldn’t get past the idea that creamy, delicious comfort food knows no economic boundary. There, right in the middle of posh dining was the dreamiest offering of white chicken chili soup. I mean, did they know I was coming? The boys, well they face planted the steak and didn’t think twice but I, being the freak who obsesses and salivates over comfort food, of course, chose the soup.
Though I enjoyed the delicate attention this establishment took pride in presenting, I too, overly enjoyed their acknowledgment of how a perfectly placed hearty and delicious soup can impress just as ostentatiously as a finely curated slab of meat!
Upon returning from the Cincy excursion, I immediately rustled up my version of white chicken chili. I’ll leave you with his words, “This is even better!”
White Chicken Chili
6 chicken tenderloins
16 oz. chicken broth
2 cups water
8 oz. salsa verde
3 T. Sriracha sauce
8 oz. softened cream cheese
1 can pinto beans (or white beans) drained
2 cups white cheddar cheese
1 1/2 cups whipping cream
1/2 tsp. Garlic and onion powder
1/2 cup water and 2 Tbsp. corn starch
In a large stock pan place the water, chicken stock and chicken. Bring to boil and add garlic and onion powder, sriracha sauce, cream, and salsa.
Boil for 10 minutes until chicken is cooked through. I pull the chicken out and cut it into pieces, then place the chicken back and bring it all to a boil. Add the beans. Mix the corn starch in the water and mix well. Add to boiling soup. Whisk in the cheeses. Mix well.
Top with avocado and cilantro. And maybe even corn chips.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
