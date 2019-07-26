I just realized this week there are two environments I've experienced over my lifetime that make me feel completely renewed and homey. Both places whisper to my heart as a collective whisper of "You're home " resounds.
One is the mountains, preferably where a lake or body of water resides, and the other is the beach - yes, also where the water is.
The beach offers endless skies, horizons, enchanting sunrises and evenings where the twilight mesmerizes me. I spent the first day staring into the ocean waters and watching the waves as I dug my feet deep in the sand promising not to leave until I felt the color of my eyes shift to the reflection of the ocean water. The ocean, it calls me. It gets me. It knows I long for the chill mode it breathes into anyone who is drawn to it. It seems to work out all the kinks everyday living twists and asserts into your soul. The water baptized me in relaxation and washed the world away, the balm exacting the healing I craved.
I was inspired by the perpetual state of summer excitement Joe slowly yielded to, his arms raised in exuberant "woohoo," for the last two days we were there. I bottled that memory and took it home with me because I will need that mojo the first week I return back to work.
As always, I stash all the love, all the feelings all the colors and smells that comes from playing in the sun and the green waters this beachy summer offered and store it in the reserves to get me through the winter. The green succulent hills of West Virginia are always a nice hug when our plane approaches the airport to land.
The supermarkets displayed their beautiful bounties of summer fruits and vegetables. White peaches are a rare find here. They're delicate and have a very short season. They're perfect for a summer white peach caprese salad. Tomatoes are the traditional fruit used for this type of salad, but the peaches are a great summer treat and an excellent substitution offering a surprisingly delicate contrast to the cheese, basil and balsamic glaze. This salad was a great little welcome home, as well.
White Peach Caprese Salad
3 white peaches, sliced
Fresh basil
Fresh mozzarella, sliced
Balsamic glaze (vinegar section)
Alternate the peaches with the mozzarella. Garnish with basil. Top with glaze. Serve.
Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.