Every year about this time, I feel a sense of urgency to squeeze out the last bit of summer fun. Holding on to the summer joy like it’s my childhood blankie, I’m overwhelmed by the mental list of experiences to plan and execute. It’s become my job as of late.
And with that spirit comes an even greater pile of uncooked recipes sitting, waiting for their debut. While I do the deed of execution, multitasking and I are well acquainted. There are people to see and places to be, so if you’re visiting with me, you can bet I’m probably introducing you to a new recipe — drink or food.
Poolside discussions are not only a necessary pastime, but also essential to bonding while simultaneously sorting and solving worldwide problems, even if it’s just your world of problems. Sprinkle that with a cool, refreshing beverage and you’re adding the “extra” to your life’s page-turning story and so winning while flipping your hair.
This is certainly the drink for that scenario. It’s cool, effervescent, and did I mention there’s flower botanicals infused? It really is pretty simple to add a little wow power to an otherwise ordinary refreshment. You deserve this “extra” — and so do your guests!
Blueberry Lavender Cocktails
1 can ginger ale
Fresh mint
2 Tablespoons lavender petals
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
1 / 2 cup blueberries
1 lime, juiced
1-2 ounces rum (optional)
In a sauce pan, combine the sugar, water and lavender to make a simple syrup.
Bring to boil. Strain and allow to cool.
In a cocktail glass, add mint and blueberries and smash with a muddler.
Add 1 Tablespoon of lime juice, 2 Tablespoons lavender simple sugar and 3/4 cup ginger ale.
Add the rum if desired.
Serve over ice.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
