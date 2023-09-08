Tiramisu. Espresso coffee and liqueur-soaked layers nestled in mascarpone fluff.
Excuse me while I slip into some stretchy clothes.
It’s an Italian superstar confection, and before now, I believed it to be a delicacy too fussy to make for an every-week or even special-occasion, show-stopping, sweet-tooth-fulfilling dessert.
True to my nature, I’m not a window shopper. I do not behold things I cannot afford to own. It’s why I never borrowed clothes or household items. My thoughts have always been, if I were to wrap myself in the luxury I was lent, I would fall in love with it, only to have to give it back. Why trouble myself with the yearning that surely would ensue once the thing I cannot have or afford is returned to its original owner?
In the culinary world, a fussy or complicated dish receives the same veto-method of thinking. Why taste something I find too stressful to master? I’m not accustomed to giving up things I find beautiful, delicious and exciting. I must own it or ignore it.
This weekend, I had the pleasure of revisiting this luscious dessert. I’m older and more accomplished, and whether it be folly or straight-up delusional determination, I decided this dessert can be a quick, no-nonsense experience that will give back in multiples whatever effort I put forth in making it.
For you, I give this gift of a traditional dessert made with ingredients I could find here locally. It is a simpler recipe but not at all skimpy on taste.
Tiramisu
1 Sara Lee frozen pound cake, sliced
1 8 oz. tub of mascarpone
1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 cups brewed espresso
1/4 cup Kahlua
Cocoa for garnish
Squeeze bottle of chocolate syrup
In a food processor, mix the cream with sugar and vanilla until forming soft peaks. Fold in the mascarpone.
Pour the coffee and Kahlua in a baking dish and soak the slices of cake in the coffee mixture.
Layer an 8-by-8-inch pan with cake and fluff mixture like you would lasagna. Garnish with cocoa. Slice the cake and place on a pond of chocolate syrup.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
